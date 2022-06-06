RULES: Catch Three Dog Night for free at Wild Adventures

A News4JAX Insider can win four passes to Wild Adventures Theme Park and four tickets to see Three Dog Night in concert on June 18, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a break from your daily routine at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

We are sending one lucky News4JAX Insider on a Georgia vacation by giving away four tickets to explore over 170 acres of rides, slides, and exotic animals!

This four-pack of tickets is good for admission to the park and includes four tickets to see the legendary band, Three Dog Night. Now in its fifth decade, Three Dog Night claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

Three Dog Night’s hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or major motion pictures -- songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures and this concert, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win! The contest runs from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, until 8 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022.