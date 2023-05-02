RULES: Get mom some grocery money!

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s moms are awesome!

Her big day is coming up and News4JAX wants to help celebrate moms with a chance to lighten up that grocery bill.

Here’s how:

Starting May 5, watch The Morning Show at 7 a.m. and will ask you to post a photo of yourself on SnapJAX with a common household item (you must be a News4JAX Insider to post on SnapJAX).

Post the pin in the ‘Mother’s Day $1,000 Grocery Giveaway’ channel on SnapJAX by 7 a.m. the next business day (so Friday’s item must be posted by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8).

Watch us at 7:50 a.m. the next day, and if you see your SnapJAX photo, email Insider@wjxt.com within 15 minutes for your chance to win a $1,000 GROCERY CARD!

That’s it! Good luck!

Mother’s Day 1k Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes Official Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to the Mother’s Day 1k Grocery Giveaway sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by WJXT (“Station” or “Sponsor”) the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

· Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are a minimum of 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area. The Sweepstakes is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. All entrants must be WJXT Insiders. You can sign up to become a WJXT Insider for free. Sign up at https://www.news4jax.com. Employees of Station and Sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

· How To Enter. The Sweepstakes begins at 7:50 am on May 5, 2023 and ends Friday May 12 , 2023 at 7am (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Station’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Sweepstakes. Each morning from May 5 through May 11 (“Sweepstakes Days”), the hosts of WJXT’s The Morning Show (“Show”) will invite eligible viewers to post a photo of themselves with a specific common household item (the “Photo”). The specific household item (“Item”) will vary each day. To enter, eligible entrants must post their Photo to the WJXT SnapJAX page located at https://www.news4jax.com/snapjax/ (“Entry”) no later than 7:00am local time on the Sweepstakes Day following the announcement of the corresponding Item (“Entry Period”). Tune into the Show on the day immediately following a Sweepstakes Day around 7:50am local time to see if your Entry is broadcast. If your Entry is broadcast, e-mail Insider@wjxt.com from the your Insider email address no later than 15 minutes after your Entry is broadcast to become a potential winner, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. An Entry requires submission of user-generated content (“UGC”). By submitting an Entry, Entrant represents and warrants as follows: (1) that they created and fully own or have properly licensed all UGC materials or information, can submit such UGC without violating any applicable law, agreement with any third-party, and/or third-party right of any kind (including without limitation any intellectual property, data protection, privacy, or publicity right); and (2) that all UGC entrant hereunder will be true and correct in all respects. UGC may not contain personally identifiable information or other similar sensitive/confidential information of any third-party without the express consent of that third-party or content that is offensive, inappropriate, or inconsistent with the Sponsor/Co-Sponsor’s image or the spirit or purpose of the Contest. By submitting UGC, Entrant represents and warrants that all UGC content complies with the User Conduct section of the Sponsor station website Terms of Use. UGC may not have been previously published or otherwise made public elsewhere. Furthermore, without limitation on anything set forth herein to the contrary, Station will have the irrevocable, transferable, and fully sublicensable right and license (but not the obligation) to exploit all such UGC in any manner it so elects to promote the Contest, their business, brand, products, and/or services, throughout the world in perpetuity, and in all media, now or hereafter known. All received entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. Entrants must be the registered subscriber of any e-mail address and/or telephone account associated with Entrant’s Insider registration. Limit one entry per person and per email address and telephone number, per Sweepstakes Day. Entries received in excess of this limit from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Non-winning Entries do not roll over to subsequent drawings. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsors may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Station may disqualify any entry that it concludes, in its sole discretion, conveys false, inaccurate or fraudulent information. The Station may disqualify any entry that violates the eligibility requirements.

· Selection of Winners. One Entry will be selected by random drawing during the Show on the day following each Sweepstakes Day at approximately 7:50 am local time from among all eligible Entries received during the corresponding Entry Period. The Selected Entry will be broadcast during the Show each morning from May 8, 2023 through May 12, 2023 (“Selection Days”). Entrants whose Selected Entry is broadcast on the Show during a Selection Day must email Insider@wjxt.com from the their Insider email address no later than 15 minutes after their Selected Entry is broadcast on the Show, to become a potential winner, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Failure to comply with the email timing requirement may result in forfeiture of any potential prize. Potential Sweepstakes winner(s) must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form (“Forms”) within 5 days of winner Notification (Station reserves the right to require quicker compliance for time sensitive prizes), Potential winners may be required to submit a copy of a valid government photo ID in addition to any Forms. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to accurately complete and/or submit any required Forms within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused or declined, the potential winner may forfeit the prize. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE STATION. Station reserves the right to contact all Sweepstakes entrants using the contact information provided in the Entry Form to confirm any entry. The official entry list will remain the property of Station and will not be distributed to the Sponsors without the specific approval of the Sweepstakes entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

· Prize (5) One prize shall be awarded to each verified winner. Each prize includes physical and/or electronic grocery store chain gift cards totaling $1000. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each prize: $1000. ARV of all prizes: up to $5000. Gift card prize subject to all applicable terms and conditions Unless otherwise stated, prize will be mailed or emailed to each winner at the address provided by the potential winner on the Entry Form. Station and Sponsors not responsible for loss, delay or damage in shipping. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during each Entry Period. Limit one prize per person and per household during the Sweepstakes Period. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Resale of any prize component is prohibited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Properly claimed prize will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries and eligible prize claims are received, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. For tax purposes, the winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 to the Station in order to receive the prize. Station and or Sponsors will arrange to issue IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsors, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or accessing or downloading any materials related to the Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website or the operation of the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with the Official Rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on News4Jax.com you are deemed to agree to News4Jax.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes Period to Station at 4 Broadcast Place Attn: Promotion Department, or request it online at scarpenter@wjxt.com.com. Be sure to specify the name of the sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Station/Administrator: WJXT 4 Broadcast Place Jacksonville, FL 32207