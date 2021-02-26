Boost your resume with proficiency in Microsoft Office’s suite with the help of this $40 training bundle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Online courses are a great way to gain knowledge or even acquire a new skill while you’re stuck at home during the pandemic. Not only can these online courses give you more experience in your current job but they can also help you land a new job.

If you’ve been looking for an online course to master your Microsoft skills, The Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle, now available for the reduced price of only $39.99, is a top choice. With this bundle, you’ll get 9 courses that cover basic to advanced fundamentals in the most popular Microsoft Office programs used. There’s a course for Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, 3 Excel courses - beginner, advance and beginner for Mac, Powerpoint, Word, and 2 courses dedicated to Access. In the Microsoft Teams course, you’ll learn how to use this software correctly so that you can successfully create your first team and manage members and channels effectively.

In the courses dedicated to Excel, you’ll start off learning the basics of how to effectively use the functions, formulas, charts, and graphs so that you can effectively enter texts and numbers into spreadsheets. Mac users will be covered in the Beginners Excel course dedicated just to them.

With the 8-hour Advanced Excel Course, you’ll go a step further and gain an in-depth understanding of more advanced Excel features that delve into high-level consolidation, analysis, and reporting of financial information.

If you’re struggling using PowerPoint, The Beginner to Advanced Tools, Features & Techniques on Making Amazing Slide Presentations course has you covered. In the lessons here you’ll learn the most business-relevant PowerPoint techniques and put them into practice through end-chapter exercises.

We all use MS Word but most of us don’t use it to its full potential. This 7-hour course will help you unlock the full functionality that Microsoft Word offers. Covered in these lessons will be everything from different page setup options to how to insert graphics, pictures, shapes, icons, and 3D models.

All courses in this 4.4/5 star rated bundle are instructed by Simon Sez IT on StreamSkill.com. Simon Sez IT provides accessible, low-cost computer and software training to people of all ages. In fact, they’ve taught over 445,863 so far so you can be confident that they know they’re stuff.

If you’re ready to advance your skills, don’t wait to grab The Complete 2021 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle, now 95% off and now $39.99.

