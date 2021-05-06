Master Microsoft Office in 44 lessons with this $40 eLearning bundle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

PowerPoint. Excel. Word. The Microsoft Office suite is ubiquitous. Navigating it with finesse is not just a necessary item for your resume, it’s an essential skill to use on a daily basis. Ensure that your Microsoft Office skills are up to par with a thorough overview of the main functions of the program.

The Typesy Teaches Microsoft Office elearning bundle will take you through the most important usages of PowerPoint, Excel and Word so that you can apply them in work, school and for personal use. Learn from over 44 courses that will familiarize you with Microsoft Office from basic functions to more advanced features. No matter your field or current job, Typesy covers what you need to know to maximize your efficiency and the scope of what you can do with these applications.

Each lesson is broken down into a manageable chunk of time so that you can fit them in during your already busy schedule. If you do a lesson a day, you’ll learn applicable skills daily and have a deeper mastery of Office in less than six weeks.

From setting up the applications and formatting a Word document for printing to giving a stellar PowerPoint presentation and crunching data with Excel, Typesey’s step-by-step instructions provide you with useful skills so that you can use Microsoft Office with confidence and ease.

Typesey’s straightforward and intuitive teaching style will introduce you to the most important elements of this software via efficient, no-frills lessons. Trusted by large employers and organizations worldwide, Typesey’s structure and instructors will guide you, sharing their expertise in accessible ways.

Take advantage of this deal to build and refresh your Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills with 44 expert-taught, comprehensive courses. A lifetime membership to Typesy Teaches Microsoft Office has been deeply discounted to just $39.99.

