Reach your health goals and discover your ancestry with this DNA test kit

If you’ve ever wanted to know more about your history and where you came from but don’t know where exactly to start, an ancestry test kit is a good place to begin. But there’s a lot more you can learn about yourself than just your ancestries.

In fact, there are some kits that can even dig into your health and tell you what foods are best for you. The Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit is one of those premium kits and right now it’s on sale for $74.99.

With a simple cheek swab, Vitagene can provide you with actionable health plans based on your DNA, lifestyle, and goals. You can learn things like how your genetics influence your diet, understand which supplements and workouts are best for you, and discover how your genes inform your global ancestry.

To submit your sample all you have to do is complete a simple cheek swab, place the swab in the provided vials and send your sample via the return shipment box. Don’t worry, it comes with an easy-to-read instruction manual that will give you step-by-step instructions.

Once your sample is received and analyzed, you’ll receive a customized report on not only your genetics but also how your genetics influence your diet. You’ll be given detailed information including meal plans with tailored macronutrient percentages, gluten sensitivity info, best supplements and medication for your health conditions, and even the best workouts suited for your DNA.

You’ll also receive an interactive ethnic map so that you can understand your global ancestry better.

Given a 5-star approval rating on Trustpilot, The Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit is an important part of your future that you need today. For a limited time you can get this test kit for $74.99. That’s 24% off the regular price of $99 but only for a limited time.

