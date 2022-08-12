Learn everything you need to know about coding for under $40

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We should all always be learning more in life, right? Whether we want to enhance our skills in an area just for fun or we’re trying to advance in our careers, when affordable opportunities come around to learn, we want to seize them! That’s why the eye-popping price on this all-in-one coding certification bundle immediately caught our attention: Thanks to the Back To Education sale, which runs from August 10 to August 24, the 2022 All-In-One Learn To Code Certification Bundle, normally retailing for $3,000, is on sale — and now there’s been yet another price drop.

Yep, this deeply comprehensive coding bundle is on sale right now for just $39.99. For that low price you gain access to 15 courses focused on very different areas of coding, comprising 1,933 lessons total. Learn the ins and outs of Java and Python, try your hand at developing a Google Chrome extension, tackle building apps, and go through web developer bootcamp with these lessons. By the time you finish this course bundle, you’ll be a total coding pro!

“A very complete package that I hope helps me to get to hands with the world of programming, and for the price it was a no brainer,” wrote one buyer, while another said, “All in one learning with so many different courses options...I was looking for a product that allows me to learn more than one type of coding.”

Oh, and best of all this is a purchase where you’re doing some good for others, too: For every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Buy the 2022 All-In-One Learn To Code Certification Bundle for only $39.99 while you can!

