Protect your home with this smart home security camera for less than $50

With all of the packages being delivered to your doorstep, the documented rise in burglaries has been hard to miss. If you have been searching for a way to enhance your home’s security, you are in luck because the Ucam Private Home Security Camera is on sale right now for $46.99 down from $59, which is a 21-percent discount. This small, unobtrusive camera will allow you to keep your home safe thanks to live-streamed video and motion detection that you can see any time from any place through an app on your phone.
This at-home security option is the first to offer a blockchain-powered camera, which means that the livestream to your home is completely safe and impermeable to hackers. The blockchain login offers an ultra-secure password that is impossible to crack. The livestream itself is accessible around-the-clock through an accompanying app and allows you to store the video in a few different ways: through the cloud for motion detection, or through an SD card for continuous recordings.
“Given the rising prevalence of security breaches and the ever-expanding collection and analysis of our online-, mobile phone- and smart home-behavior, the future may demand more solutions along the lines of what the Ucam and IoTeX offer,” wrote Newsweek. " [Which is] The opportunity to have complete ownership and control of our personal data.”
All of this video footage is protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that the videos are only capable of being viewed on your mobile device. The camera films in high-resolution 1080p, and offers night vision, two-way audio, motion detection alerts, and in-app pan, tilt, and zoom features.
Right now, the Ucam is only $46.99, which is a 21% discount. It is the perfect time to invest in keeping your home safe.
