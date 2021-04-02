Declutter your desk with this charging stand that holds your iPhone at the perfect angle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A messy desk doesn’t mean that a person is lazy or unorganized. In fact, a messy desk may imply that a person is too busy being a genius to worry about or even notice that their desk is a chaotic mess. Perhaps a messy desk is someone else’s filing system that only they can understand. Regardless, no one can argue that when your smartphone or earphones are hiding somewhere on your desk, it’s annoying.

That’s why we have convenient and practical charging stands such as the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand. This stand will keep your smartphone, earphones, and smartwatch all in one place so you don’t have to shuffle through your desk to find them. If you’re taking a break and don’t want to hold your phones, the Trio also holds your phone vertically or horizontally at just the perfect angle for you to read messages, watch videos, listen to music and play games.

Ad

If wires and cables drive you insane, the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand has built-in cable management that will help organize your cables to avoid that pesky knotting. As if that’s not enough, this nifty charging stand also has anti-scratch rubber cushions in each slot to prevent your devices from slipping and scratching.

If you’re ready to get back to being a genius and not spend your precious time searching for a safe place to set your phone, the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand is the perfect solution and it’s currently on sale for a whopping 66% off bringing the price down to only $19.99.

Ad

Prices subject to change