This $20 course bundle makes learning American Sign Language easy

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Learning a second language is not only good for the brain, it also expands your ability to communicate effectively and respectfully with different communities.

If you’ve wanted to open up more doors and broaden your skills by learning a new language, sign language, which is currently the fifth most used language in the United States, is a great one to learn, and The Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle makes it easy and affordable. This bundle, on sale for under $20, not only provides you the opportunity to learn basic ASL but also how to form and sign complete sentences, questions and dialogues by focusing on fingerspelling.

Ad

Whether you’re looking to learn sign language to better connect with a family member, friend or co-worker that is hearing-impaired, or want to impress your boss and advance your career by becoming efficient in another language, this bundle has everything you need to get started. This bundle grants you access to 21 courses of educational content, covering everything from the sign language alphabet to learning how to sign complete sentences.

The Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle is taught by Able Lingo, which was created by former police officer and federal investigator, Michael Honkanen. Michael often used ASL to communicate with and interpret for witnesses, victims, and perpetrators, and he decided to create ASL courses to show people how useful, practical, and fun this skill can be. As an added bonus, you’ll have unlimited access to all the 4.8/5-star rated courses in Michael’s bundle for life, so you can brush up on your skills as needed.

Ad

If you’re ready to start learning ASL and broaden your communication skills, now is a great time to enroll in The Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle. Take advantage of this limited-time sale and grab all 21 courses for $19.99 — that’s less than $1 per course!

Prices subject to change