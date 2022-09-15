Stop playing Where’s Waldo with your keys thanks to the KeySmart Max

It’s a flashlight! It’s a bottle opener! It’s a screwdriver! It’s a keyholder! Actually it’s all those things and more. If you’re thinking Swiss Army Knife, well, you would be wrong, sort of. This KeySmart Max operates similar to that handy, dandy tool with the added benefit of being able to locate your keys whenever you should misplace them.

Would it surprise you to learn that, after remotes and phones, keys are the items we lose track of the most? Of course, often they are not truly “lost,” just not where you thought you left them. How much time we waste delving through pockets, digging between couch cushions, emptying bags, and getting down on our hands and knees to survey under the furniture, more often than not only to find lint, popcorn, old receipts, and a lot of dust bunnies. It’s time to change the way we search!

The KeySmart Max features a free Tile app that you can access from your phone to find your keys quickly, without making a move. Even if they are outside the house, the app will inform you of their last location on a map. But wait … it seems you can’t find your phone. No worries. Just double tap the Tile button on the KeySmart Max to ring your phone, even on silent.

But more than just a means to an end, the KeySmart Max is also a multi-tool, featuring those items as listed above. It’s fully rechargeable, and has a battery life of up to 60 days. It also boasts a long Bluetooth range and holds up to 14 keys, without all the jingle-jangling, and can slip neatly into your pocket.

So get rid of your bulky keychains and purchase this KeySmart Max. You will never waste time looking for your keys (or your phone) again. It is available now for only $79.98, and with reviews like, “If I ever misplace [my keys], I now have a way to find them quicker and easier versus playing Where’s Waldo” and “Love it!! Use it every day. Super convenient,” we believe you’ll come to appreciate your KeySmart Max as much as these satisfied customers.

