Hundreds of Jacksonville elementary students to be reassigned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of Duval County students will be reassigned to new schools next school year due to inaccuracies made in a 2016/2017 turnaround schools report.

R.L. Brown, S.P. Livingston, Hyde Grove and Oak Hill elementary schools were selected for closure/reassignment for 2016/2017, but many of the students were never reassigned or weren't reassigned to a school with a C grade or higher, which was one of the state requirements.

Because of that, any of those students who are not currently attending a school with a grade C or higher will be reassigned to a school with that grade for the 2018/2019 school year.

Parents will be sent letters informing them of the change, and transportation has been updated.

This information came out during a Duval County School Board workshop Tuesday morning. Members were told the flawed report was done when Dr. Nikolai Vitti was superintendent.

A school security program program called A+ Safer was also introduced to the board. Other subjects, including a status update on hiring a new superintendent, were also expected to be discussed.





