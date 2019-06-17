Education

20 Duval County principals expected to be reassigned to new schools

School board to vote on assignments for 2019-20 school year

By Elizabeth Campbell - Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Twenty Duval County principals are expected to be reassigned to new schools for the 2019-20 school year, the school district told News4Jax. 

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson said the district recognizes that school leadership is central to school culture, teacher development, parent engagement and, most importantly, student achievement.  

“It will always be our objective to seek the best possible alignment of leadership strengths with the unique needs of each school in selecting principals to lead our school communities,” the district said. 

Many times, principal reassignments for the next school year are posted on the first Duval County School Board meeting agenda after school it out for the summer, which would be June. 

It was not posted on June’s agenda and the district said that's because some of the reassignments happened in June, so the principal reassignment listing is scheduled to appear on the July board meeting agenda. 

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m. The board will vote "yes" or "no" on approving the 20 reassignments, which are listed below:

Annie R. Morgan Elementary – Laquitrice Johnson 
Bayview Elementary – Missy Metz 
Chimney Lakes Elementary – Bill Gilley 
Enterprise Elementary – Jeff Collins 
Finnegan Elementary – Star Connor 
First Coast High School – Jason Fluent 
Fletcher Middle School – Chelsea Matthews 
GRASP Academy – Annasseia Powell 
Greenland Pines Elementary – Beverly Walker 
Highlands Elementary – Tavianna Sanders 
Highlands Middle – Kenyanna Wilcox 
Hyde Grove Primary – Caroline Davis 
Jefferson Davis Middle School – Andrea Talley 
Joseph Stillwell Middle School – Tamara Tushcoff 
Landmark Middle School – Cicely Tyson-White 
Landon Middle – Katrina Blakely 
Lee High School – Timothy Feagins 
Long Branch Elementary – Wayman Graham 
Mayport Middle School – Chris Koek 
R.L. Brown Gifted Academy – Kristie Kincaid 

