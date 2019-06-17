20 Duval County principals expected to be reassigned to new schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Twenty Duval County principals are expected to be reassigned to new schools for the 2019-20 school year, the school district told News4Jax.

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson said the district recognizes that school leadership is central to school culture, teacher development, parent engagement and, most importantly, student achievement.

“It will always be our objective to seek the best possible alignment of leadership strengths with the unique needs of each school in selecting principals to lead our school communities,” the district said.

Many times, principal reassignments for the next school year are posted on the first Duval County School Board meeting agenda after school it out for the summer, which would be June.

It was not posted on June’s agenda and the district said that's because some of the reassignments happened in June, so the principal reassignment listing is scheduled to appear on the July board meeting agenda.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m. The board will vote "yes" or "no" on approving the 20 reassignments, which are listed below:

Annie R. Morgan Elementary – Laquitrice Johnson

Bayview Elementary – Missy Metz

Chimney Lakes Elementary – Bill Gilley

Enterprise Elementary – Jeff Collins

Finnegan Elementary – Star Connor

First Coast High School – Jason Fluent

Fletcher Middle School – Chelsea Matthews

GRASP Academy – Annasseia Powell

Greenland Pines Elementary – Beverly Walker

Highlands Elementary – Tavianna Sanders

Highlands Middle – Kenyanna Wilcox

Hyde Grove Primary – Caroline Davis

Jefferson Davis Middle School – Andrea Talley

Joseph Stillwell Middle School – Tamara Tushcoff

Landmark Middle School – Cicely Tyson-White

Landon Middle – Katrina Blakely

Lee High School – Timothy Feagins

Long Branch Elementary – Wayman Graham

Mayport Middle School – Chris Koek

R.L. Brown Gifted Academy – Kristie Kincaid

