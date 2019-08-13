Thousands head back to school in Clay County

The bells rang Tuesday morning at 42 schools in Clay County, signaling the official end of summer for nearly 40,000 students.

Clay County is the final county in Northeast Florida to return to class. Students were greeted by teachers, administrators and a new school police force.

New, sharp school police cruisers are parked in front of each school.

"Safety is our greatest priority," Caly County School Superintendent Addison Davis said. "And the car is an immediate deterrent and also it's a symbol that we will have individuals on campus to serve and protect every single day in Clay County District Schools."

Davis said all the classrooms were up and running without any issues of note. That certainly made parents and students happy.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGE

Advanced classes now at all Clay County schools

Interview with Superintendent Addison Davis

Viewers' back-to-school photos

Parents who have issues with school buses can call the county's hotline at 904-336-0001 or visit OneClay.net.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.