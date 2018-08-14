Back-to-school: Everything Clay County parents need to know

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Clay County students are heading back to school on Tuesday.

As the first day of class gets underway, here's everything parents need to know about the new school year.

School buses

210 buses will be out on routes to pick up students for the first day of school, according to Derald Sweatt, the Clay County Director of Transportation.

Over the last few weeks, bus drivers have been preparing for the first day of school. They’ve been out practicing their routes with safety as a top priority.

“We make sure the kids are buckled in, everybody is seated and we do pre-checks on the bus to make sure everything is safe but the kids have to sit down and put on their seatbelts. That’s a must before the bus leaves,” Sweatt said.

The district is recommending students get to their bus stop five minutes before their scheduled time. They also urge parents not to let kids run around and play at the bus stop.

The district says a major priority this year is making sure they improve communication with parents. There are several resources available to parents with any questions about their children’s transportation.

Parents can visit routing@myoneclay.net for bus information.

There is also a mobile app, ‘Here Comes the Bus’ that provides real-time updates for parents on the buses location and status.

More resources

Superintendent Addision Davis says he plans to maintain an "A" school district through two ways.

"One is to make sure students are actively engaged, so when they come to school, they'll really feel motivated to learn. The second way is to make sure every one of our teachers and support staff have the resources and tools they need in order to enhance their craft," Davis said.

At least eight new employees were hired out of a desire to address the emotional and mental health of students.

The district is also working on an online platform for students, parents and faculty to submit tips and concerns anonymous, a first-of-its-kind resource for the state of Florida.

In addition, the district is launching a bullying hotline -- 904-336-6799 -- for students to voice their concerns. Davis said he wants students to sound the alarm if something is wrong.

He said the hotline will provide a helpful resource to individuals facing bullying or other crises, adding that it will help inform staff about problems that need addressing.

Educators and staff are also going through training to identify and step in to help students who might be at risk, whether it's a result of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, or something else entirely.

Discovery Oaks Elementary

Roughly 800 students will walk through the new doors of Discovery Oaks Elementary for the first time. It’s a new school and the first Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) school in the county.

Inside the classrooms at Discovery Oaks Elementary, the curriculum for students in all grades will be project-based.

It’s all part of the STEAM learning style. School officials say the goal is to encourage students to become problem solvers and critical thinkers. Each classroom is equipped with modern technology that school officials say will enhance learning for students.

