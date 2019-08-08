Where you can get a $20 sports physical for your kids this month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There are probably a few last-minute items you haven't gotten to on your back-to-school checklist.

Don't feel bad. We know how busy life can be and how stressful the back-to-school rush is.

One thing that might help: All Ascension St. Vincent's urgent care locations are offering $20 sports physical for students through Aug. 31.

You can make an appointment online or just grab your kids and walk in.

To find a participating location near you in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, click here.

