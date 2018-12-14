Beaches Episcopal School to merge into Episcopal School of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Episcopal School of Jacksonville and Beaches Episcopal School announced Friday that they will be merging.

The boards of both schools, the Diocese of Florida, and St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church voted in favor of the merger.

Officials with both schools will spend the 2019-20 school year, working out the details of the merger, until they combine July 1, 2020, and BES will move to the ESJ campus.

There's no word on why they're merging. The schools released a statement saying this will "advance the passion and commitment each school has to quality education."

