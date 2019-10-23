Bolles, Episcopal to start random drug testing of students next year

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two prominent private schools in Jacksonville will randomly test their students for drug and alcohol use beginning in September 2020, according to an email to parents obtained by News4Jax.

The trustees for both The Bolles School and Episcopal School of Jacksonville voted unanimously to launch the random drug and alcohol testing program next year for their high school students, the email said.

News4Jax was told Bishop Kenny will also follow a random drug testing policy next year, but we are working to gather specifics on that school's policy.

According to the email News4Jax obtained to Bolles and Episcopal parents, the schools already had policies for drug testing based on suspicion, but the new program will expand to randomly test all students in 9th to 12th grades.

According to the message, the policy change is not a response to any specific isolated event or perceived issue at the schools but is "rooted in an honest acknowledgment that all schools and communities are grappling with the issue of drug and alcohol use and that we must do more in the way of deterrence, prevention and counseling."

The message indicated the drug testing program is designed as a health initiative first, not a disciplinary one, but that students who test positive twice will be subject to each school's policies.

The tests, which deliver immediate results, will be saliva-based and will be performed by a school nurse at each campus, according to the email.

"Each school has their own policies and disciplinary procedures regarding illegal substances that will apply if a student tests positive," the email said. "These should be reviewed in the school's Parent/Student Handbook."

The message to parents said the initiative is an effort to deter drug and alcohol use among students, who are often vulnerable to peer pressure and are at risk for long-term addiction if they begin using controlled substances as teens.

"A mandatory testing program provides another important deterrent for our students to resist cultural and peer pressure to use alcohol and drugs," the email said. "Numerous independent schools across the country have implemented random drug testing programs and note tangible success in reducing alcohol and drug use among their students."

The Bolles School will hold meetings for parents at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, on campus, and those who cannot attend are encouraged to call or email the school with any questions or concerns.

Bolles and Episcopal also posted Frequently Asked Questions pages with more details about how the policy pertains specifically to their schools.

Bolles FAQ page

Episcopal FAQ page

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.