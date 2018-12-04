Brantley County schools to remain closed due to flooded roads

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Brantley County schools will remain closed Wednesday due to the number of closed and impassable dirt roads that resulted from Sunday and Monday's heavy rain.
Ware County will reopen its schools Wednesday even though 20 roads in the county remain impassable due to flooding.
Ware schools posted on Facebook that school buses will not be able to travel on roads still covered by water, so students who live along any of those roads will not be counted absent if the parent or guardian provides a note upon the student's return to class.
Impassable Ware County roads as of midday Tuesday:
South Clough Bay Road
|Lottie Tatum Road
Pine Island Trail
Gibbs Street
Osburn Lane
Hinson Road
Braganza Road
Strickland Road
Ware County schools said the road department will work diligently to bring the roads back to a condition that will allow safe passage.
IMAGES: Ware County roads, neighborhoods flooded
Ware and Brantley, as well as Charlton and Pierce counties, closed schools Monday due to the heavy rain -- up to 12 inches at one reporting station in South Georgia.
Charlton reopened Tuesday and teachers in all counties were expected to report to work that day.
