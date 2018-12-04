Brantley County schools to remain closed due to flooded roads

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Brantley County schools will remain closed Wednesday due to the number of closed and impassable dirt roads that resulted from Sunday and Monday's heavy rain.

Ware County will reopen its schools Wednesday even though 20 roads in the county remain impassable due to flooding.

Ware schools posted on Facebook that school buses will not be able to travel on roads still covered by water, so students who live along any of those roads will not be counted absent if the parent or guardian provides a note upon the student's return to class.

Impassable Ware County roads as of midday Tuesday:

South Clough Bay Road

Fred Voight Road

Carey James Road

Kite Road

New Jersey Avenue

12 Mile Post Road

Woodrow Cox Road Lottie Tatum Road

Pine Island Trail

Gibbs Street

Osburn Lane

Hinson Road

Braganza Road Strickland Road

Virginia Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue

Old Shop Road

Musket Trail

Elmer Thrift Road

O.E. McDonald Road

Ware County schools said the road department will work diligently to bring the roads back to a condition that will allow safe passage.

IMAGES: Ware County roads, neighborhoods flooded

Ware and Brantley, as well as Charlton and Pierce counties, closed schools Monday due to the heavy rain -- up to 12 inches at one reporting station in South Georgia.

Charlton reopened Tuesday and teachers in all counties were expected to report to work that day.

No Florida school districts closed during the heavy weather at the beginning of the week, but Columbia County reported buses were running 30 minutes to an hour behind schedule on Monday morning. If a bus couldn't make it down your road, or if a child missed school due to the weather, the absence will be excused, according to a post on the Tiger Town Columbia High School Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.