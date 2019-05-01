Duval school board to vote on resolution for half-cent sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board plans to vote on a half-cent sales tax that would be implemented to renovate and replace dozens of crumbling schools in Jacksonville.

The increase would bring Jacksonville total sales tax to 7.5% and fund the $1.95 billion needed over the next decade to improve older school buildings or build new schools. The board will hold a workshop on Tuesday, where it's expected to discuss the proposed resolution.

Marvin Wilson is a parent who supports the district upgrading schools, but he doesn't agree with its plan to consolidate some of the high schools with middle schools. In the plan, schools like Raines and Ribault high schools could become sixth through 12th grade campuses.

Wilson believes consolidating the schools will increase peer pressure and bullying.

"The need for security will be greatly needed because now you have older kids trying to get to younger kids, and the younger kids try to get to the older kids," Wilson said.

In addition to revamping the schools, the district's goal is improved security and technology.

"I think building is not a bad idea because I think our community really needs new schools," Wilson said.

The board wants the sales tax referendum on a November ballot, which would be voted on during a special election. If approved, the tax would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The Clay County School District is considering a similar measure, but it's only being discussed.

