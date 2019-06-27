Clay school board expected to vote on school tax resolution

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County School Board is expected to vote Thursday night on a resolution for a half-cent sales tax that would help pay for public school improvements.

Board Chair Carol Studdard said she's expecting a lot of people to be at the meeting to hear about the resolution. It's a measure Studdard said the board has been considering for about a month.

Photos shared by the Clay County School District show some of the run down and rusty equipment in some of its schools.

"We live in fear that air conditioning is going to break, that the ceiling is going to fall in," Studdard said.

The same topic is being debated in Duval County. Education and religious leaders and public officials have been pushing for the Jacksonville City Council to vote on putting a referendum on a half-cent sales tax to fund Duval County school facilities before voters in November.

HELPFUL LINKS: Will Clay County use half-cent tax to fund crumbling schools? | Comparing proposed half-cent sales tax referendums in Duval and Clay counties

The half-cent sales tax would help pay for renovations and build new schools. The average age of a school in Clay County is 37 years old. The oldest school is more than 90 years old.

The school board said it needs about $350 million. The tax would span 30 years, bringing in about $13.5 million annually.

If the board approves the resolution, it would then go to the county commission. During the meeting, board members are expected to discuss when it could go to a ballot.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.