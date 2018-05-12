Public gets first look at Duval superintendent candidates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County School Board members met in one-on-one interviews Friday with the five candidates for school superintendent and the public can hear from the candidates Saturday morning.

The semifinalists for the job are Michael Dunsmore, Diana Greene, Sito Narcisse, Harrison Peters and Erick Pruitt. Frederick Heid was named a semifinalist, but he withdrew his name from consideration.

At Friday's interviews, which were closed to the public, each board member got time alone with individual candidates to get to know them better.

The candidates will have another busy day Saturday, with a public session that begins at 9 a.m. at the Schultz Center, 4019 Boulevard Center Drive. Each board member selected three people from the community for focus groups that will ask questions of the candidates.

Members of the focus groups include teachers, parents, business leaders and others.

The meetings is open to anyone, but only those selected for the focus groups can ask questions.

The candidates will be in two panel interviews open to the public. Each candidate will be interviewed separately by each panel. At no time will the candidates be questioned as a group.

Each candidate will have 10 minutes with media after they’re done answering questions.

Candidates will then attend a discussion with student leaders from Duval County high schools, as well as a discussion with senior leadership. Those sessions will not be open to the public or the media.

School board members collectively agreed in a board workshop Tuesday to not attend Saturday’s events

For anyone interested in attending but not able to make it, the event will be streamed online.

Resumes and background of semifinalists

Michael Dunsmore | Diana Greene | Sito Narcisse | Harrison Peters | Erick Pruitt

Next steps

The School Board will meet Monday afternoon and is expected to identify finalists at 6 p.m. Background checks will be initiated on the finalists and a second round of interviews will happen next Wednesday through Friday.

The board is expected to announce its preferred candidate at a 4 p.m. next Friday.

An offer will be made on or before June 1, with a goal of having the new superintendent on the job on July 1.

