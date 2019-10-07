Gov. DeSantis proposes raising starting salary for teachers to $47,500

Governor’s Press Office

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Standing in front of a podium at Middleburg High School on Monday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rolled out a plan that would increase the minimum starting salary for teachers across the state.

DeSantis said his proposed 2020 budget recommendation will include asking to increase the minimum starting salary for teachers to $47,500. The pay raise would affect more than 101,000 teachers in the state and cost around $600 million.



"If you look at ways we can make an impact on student achievement, having a great teacher in front of students is one of the best things you can do," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said around 11,000 teachers in the Jacksonville area would see an increase in salary under the proposal. Currently, in Clay County, the starting salary for teachers is under $39,000.

"We are experiencing a teacher shortage in Florida," DeSantis said. "With a strong economy and plenty of jobs available in other fields, unfortunately too many college graduates are unwilling to enter the teaching profession. My proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500 will help alleviate this shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves. This is long overdue, and I look forward to working with the legislature to make this a reality."

Avg. Teacher Pay Northeast Florida Counties, 2018-19

According to the National Education Association, Florida ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay at $37,636. If enacted, the raise would rank Florida 2nd in the nation for starting teacher pay, DeSantis said.

