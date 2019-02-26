Arrival, dismissal times could change for St. Johns County schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Students who attend a public school in St. Johns County could be going to class at a different time during the next school year.

The St. Johns County School Board held a workshop Tuesday morning, during which leaders discussed the proposed change. The district said the county's continuous growth is leading to longer times on the school bus for students, and sometimes they're late for class.

The changes would include the following:

Elementary and students at K-8 schools would begin at 8:25 a.m. and end their day at 2:45 p.m. (change from 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.)

Middle school students would start at 7:30 a.m. and end their day at 1:50 p.m. (change from 7:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

High school students would start at 9:20 a.m. and end their day at 3:50 p.m. (change from 9:15 a.m to 3:45 p.m.)

The distrct said school start times have not been discussed in 10 years. It pointed out that the district grows by 1,000 to 1,500 students per year, and half of the district's 41,000 students use the school bus. Many of the district's 258 buses are running double routes to keep up with demand.

The school superintendent has the authority to change start times without approval from the board, but an agreement was made to add it to the March agenda, which is when the board is expected to vote.

