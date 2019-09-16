Duval County parents file suit against city over referendum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It appears the dispute over putting a half-cent sales tax referendum to fund school improvements before Duval County voters is headed to court.

Attorney Tad Delegal has filed an emergency petition against the city of Jacksonville on behalf of parents and guardians of students enrolled in Duval County public schools over the City Council's failure to authorize a referendum to raise revenues to fix or replace Jacksonville's schools. The petition questions whether City Council has jurisdiction over whether the School Board can put a referendum on the ballot.

The School Board is proposing a half-cent sales tax to provide revenue to improve security and safety and to upgrade Duval County's aging schools. If approved by voters, the tax would run 15 years and raise an estimated $1.2 billion. Duval County Public Schools has released a master plan of more than $1.9 billion in needed improvements and timeline of how that money would be spent.

The day after the City Council voted 14-5 last month to withdraw a bill authorizing the referendum, the school board voted 6-1 to hire a team of high-profile attorneys to get the potential half-cent tax on the 2019 or 2020 ballot, but that team did not include Poindexter.

In response to the School Board's action, the city's general counsel, Jason Gabriel, insisted the board "immediately cease and desist from any further engagement" because they aren't authorized to hire attorneys without approval. It was Gabriel's opinion months ago that City Council had to approve the School Board's request for a referendum that led to a summer-long stalemate between the two elected bodies.

Lori Hershey, the school board chairwoman, said Gabriel's letter of response threatened board members, saying they could be held personally liable for the actions of hiring the new attorneys.

It is unclear if Delegal filed his lawsuit on behalf of the parents in connection with the Duval County School Board or independently.

