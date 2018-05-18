School Board names top choice to run Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One year after Nikolai Vitti left Jacksonville to take over Detroit's public school system, the Duval County School Board voted to offer Dr. Diana Greene, current superintendent of Florida's Manatee County school district, the job as Jacksonville's top educator.

On Friday afternoon, the board voted unanimously to begin contract negotiations to hire Greene with hopes that she could be on the job by July 1.

During her second interview with the School Board on Thursday, Green said learning how to stay engaged with in a district with about 80,000 more students would be her biggest challenge.

"Today, I engage especially with my low-performing schools. I’m highly engaged with those schools," Greene said after her second interview with the board on Thursday. "But I’m engaged also in the arts, sports, and I want to do the same thing in Duval. My concern would be: How involved can I be?"

Greene told the board that since she became superintendent in Manatee County in 2015, her accomplishments include:

There were 19 D and F schools, and after her first year, that number was cut in half.

The graduation rate went from 75 to 81 percent.

She helped move the district out of nearly $800 million in debt.

Class sizes were reduced.

The arts were brought back.

Teachers were given raises.



The School District of Manatee County's annual budget is $866 million. Greene told the board that she would make sure Duval County's finances are in a solid place.

She also talked about how she would support principals in Duval County. As Manatee County schools superintendent, Greene said, she sends birthday cards to principals, attends principal meetings and works with them to provide feedback.

Last weekend, Greene and the other two finalists met with focus groups that included students, which she said was eye-opening.

"I got the sense that they made determinations -- who they wanted for superintendent and what they wanted from the superintendent," Greene said. "It was very powerful to see their voices in a way that was refreshing, intelligent and thoughtful."

Greene told the board that, if selected, she would be in Duval County long term. She also said she is the right fit for the job.

