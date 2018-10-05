Duval County to get 36 more therapists for students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Greater access to mental health care will soon be available to all students in Duval County.

As part of the more than $2.3 million contract with United Way of Northeast Florida that was approved by the School Board on Tuesday, an additional 36 therapists serving 73 schools will be hired.

Currently, the district has 26 therapists serving 75 schools under it’s “Full Service Schools” (FSS) program. FSS started in 1991 and connects students and families to a critical range of therapeutic, health and social services.

With the new funding, there will be a total of 62 therapists, serving 148 schools in the Full Service Schools model.

The funding comes from state dollars attached to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

This new plan is in conjunction with an existing contract with the Kids Hope Alliance (KHA). This plan provides funding for the district’s “Full Service Schools Plus” (FSS Plus) program, which places a dedicated therapist at 12 high needs schools.

There will now be an additional 28 therapists in 28 schools thanks to $1.7 million in funding from KHA. That brings the number of schools with a dedicated therapist to 40.

With the funding from local and state community partners, all district students will have access to mental health services.

