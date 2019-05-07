Duval teacher accused of shoving child into desk reassigned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teacher at Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership was reassigned after an investigation determined she pushed a student into a desk and forcefully grabbed another student by the hood of his jacket, according to Duval County Public Schools.

Kenyannaya Wilcox, the school's principal, reported Monica Kirby to the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the investigative report said.

Wilcox, in a statement, said that an eighth-grade student was attempting to walk past Kirby, her teacher, and toward her bus on Feb. 20. The student excused herself while attempting to walk past Kirby, who pushed the student, causing the student to stumble into a desk, the report stated.

Statements were obtained from the student's mother as well as her mental health counselor and behavior therapist, among others. The student's mother acknowledged in a statement that her daughter has behavioral issues and claimed Kirby, her daughter's math teacher, made rude comments during a phone conversation she had with Kirby.



The student's mental health counselor said in a statement that she has not observed any interactions between the student and Kirby. However, the counselor said the student has reported being embarrassed by Kirby, who called the student names.

According to another statement from the principal, Kirby asked a seventh-grade student to take his head off a desk in the classroom. When he did not, the reported stated that Kirby grabbed the student by the hood of his jacket, pulling him upward.

Kirby was reassigned to the Consolidated Services Warehouse. According to the school board, Kirby was disciplined in the past.

On Dec. 3, 2014, Kirby received a written reprimand after she was accused of hitting autistic students with a wooden pointer.

On April 22, 2016, Kirby received a written reprimand after she was accused of pulling a student's chair, causing the student to fall to the ground.

The school board was expected to discuss Kirby during its regular board meeting Tuesday night.​

