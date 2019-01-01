Enrollment open for magnet, school transfer option schools in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The enrollment period opened Tuesday for magnet or special transfer option schools in Duval County.

The deadline to apply for these schools is Feb. 28.

Duval County Public Schools officials said they know choosing the right school for a child can be an overwhelming process.

From arts magnets to career and technical academies, the options are vast.

To make the process easier, DCPS offers five essential tips for picking the best school for a child's interests and needs:

All applications are online. In previous years, there have been paper applications. This year, all school choice applications for the 2019-2020 school year must be completed online. You will need a Parent/Guardian OneView account to access FOCUS so that you can submit your online application(s) for magnet and/or special transfer option school(s). If you need instructions to set up an account and apply, go to www.duvalschools.org/schoolchoice. Applications open Jan. 1. Applications will be available in FOCUS through your Parent/Guardian OneView account beginning Jan. 1. The deadline for magnet and special transfer option school choices is Feb. 28. Unlike previous years where there were separate deadlines for magnet programs and special transfer option schools, all applications for these two types of schools must be turned in by Feb. 28. The School Choice office has moved! The School Choice office is no longer located in the District Administration building. If you have additional questions you want answered in person, please report to Team Building B (Boulevard Center Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207). School Choice Expo is Saturday, Jan. 12. This expo is your go-to place to preview all public school options in Duval County. Each school will be showcasing their featured programs, so you and your child can be fully informed in making a school choice. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prime Osborne Center. Visit here for more information.

Schools and administrative offices will be closed through Friday. The offices reopen on Monday.

