Episcopal Services takes over Early Head Start in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Episcopal Services has been awarded the contract to run the Early Head Start program in Duval County, the Administration for Children and Families said.

Earlier this month, parents contacted News4Jax with concerns about their children’s schools closing their doors.

They learned Lutheran Services Florida, the agency that has partnered with Head Start and Early Head Start for five years, will no longer run the Early Head Start services.

The LSF spokesperson said they put in a bid for Early Head Start services in Duval County but recently learned they would only get to negotiate a contract for regular Head Start services.

The program helps based off students' family income.

Episcopal Services will be taking over after July 24 and services will not be interrupted.

Lutheran Services will still keep the Head Start contract.

