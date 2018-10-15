FSCJ awarded $2 million grant from Department of Education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State College at Jacksonville was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant to help low-income students develop and finish their college education.

The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions program, which aims to boost college completion rates for underrepresented students in higher education.

With the grant, FSCJ will form a program called Bridging Resource into Developing Goal-Driven Education Success (BRIDGES) in the hopes of expanding student resources and closing the achievement gap.

Interim President Kevin Hyde said school administrators are thrilled to be selected for the grant because they know it will have an “incredible impact” on the lives of low-income and underrepresented students.

“BRIDGES will build on our institution’s ongoing efforts to provide better access to all students who wish to pursue a higher education which can only strengthen the future of our community,” he said.

