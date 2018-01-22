FSCJ president announces she will retire at semester's end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The president of Florida State College at Jacksonville will retire at the end of the spring semester, according to a letter she sent Monday to the college's trustees.

Dr. Cynthia A. Bioteau took the reigns of FSCJ four years ago and said she is proud of what the college has accomplished under her watch.

One of those accomplishments was navigating FSCJ out of the probation the U.S. Department of Education imposed over a financial aid crisis that forced the college to pay the federal government $3.4 million.

READ: President of FSCJ announces intent to retire

Bioteau also pointed to $38.8 million in federal and state grants the college has secured in her four years and an improvement in student retention from 68 percent to 77 percent.

“My integrity, purpose, passion and vision have been the cornerstones with which I have walked hand in hand with our students, employees and community,” Bioteau wrote.

She said she was announcing her intent to retire now to give the board reasonable notice before she leaves the position.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.