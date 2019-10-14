FSCJ to host free 'Navigating Student Loan Debt' event

Overwhelmed by student loan debt? You're not alone.

A recent report by Forbes showed student loan debt is at an all-time high this year with an estimated $1.5 trillion owed across the U.S.

Good news, Florida State College at Jacksonville is hosting a free Navigating Student Loan Debt event from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts at the FSCJ South Campus.

Attendees will here from a Chicago-based consultant who works with people in the financial industry.

"He's going to start us down the path of what the financial stress on our students means, what it means for our communities, because it's becoming more of a community issue," said Ashleigh Robinson with First Florida Credit Union.

Robinson joined us on "The Morning Show" Monday to share some advice for those dealing with student loan debt.

If you would like to attend the FSCJ event, organizers ask that you register online beforehand, here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.