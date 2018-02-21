Jacksonville-area schools on alert amid unfounded threats, false alarms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Concerned parents flooded the News4Jax newsroom will calls Tuesday reporting threats against lodged on social media against several local schools.

Authorities did not find any of the threats credible.

Jacksonville police responded about 1 p.m. to a 911 call reporting gunfire at Lee High School on the Westside, but police determined no shots were ever fired and the school lockdown was lifted.

And in Putnam County, the superintendent called an emergency principals meeting Tuesday to discuss school safety procedures, responding to both the Parkland school massacre and social media hoaxes that spread across the county.

Superintendent Rick Surrency met with school administrators and leaders to discuss what is being done to ensure student safety.

School officials said several Facebook posts were shared last week that hinted of violence threatened against area schools.

Surrency and his leadership team posted several messages on Facebook to reassure students, parents and the community that everything possible was being done to ensure the safety of students, officials said.

Surrency spoke to principals Tuesday asking for input on what they have done and are currently doing to increase safety and security at their schools.

“People want action,” he said. “They want tangible reassurance that we are actively working to keep our kids safe.”

School officials said the Putnam County School District will continue to analyze procedures to keep students safe and secure.

