The top two spellers from each school district in Northeast Florida will compete in the First Coast Spelling Bee on Friday, March 9. The winner will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to represent the First Coast at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Here are those who will compete: Ava Allen County: Columbia

School: Fort White High School

Grade: 8th

Age: 14

Hobbies: Chorus and Yearbook Isabella Baldwin School: Melody Christian Academy

Grade: 8th

Age: 12

Hobbies: Cheerleading Riley Browning County: Madison

School: Madison Creative Arts Academy

Grade: 7th

Age: 12

Hobbies: Drama Club, Theater, and Reading Erin Burnett County:

School:

Grade:

Age:

Hobbies: Dakota Conaway-Ellis County: Baker

School: Baker County Middle School

Grade: 6th

Age: 12

Hobbies: Computer gaming, and Blogging Keelin Vera Cowart-Goldberg School: Buddy Taylor Middle

Grade: 8th

Age: 14

Hobbies: Drawing Teddy Gurt School: Yulee Middle School

Grade: 6th

Age: 11

Hobbies: Yulee Middle School Morning News and Karate Josiah Ilagan School: Lakeside Junior High

Grade: 8th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Plays Trombone and Drums Alisha Jageswar School: Buddy Taylor Middle School

Grade: 7th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Reading, drawing, and listening to music Carly Miller School: Switzerland Point Middle School

Grade: 8th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Soccer and Basketball Sydney Miller School: Oak Hall School

Grade: 7th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Band, FCA, and Latin Aidan Newsom School: Lake Butler Middle School

Grade: 8th

Age: 14

Hobbies: Football, Basketball, FFA Teams, Boating, and Hunting

Catherine Nichols School: St. Mark's Episcopal

Grade: 6th

Age: 12

Hobbies: Flute, Cello, Bass Guitar, and Volleyball Gracie Peprah-Asante School: Joseph Williams Elementary School

Grade: 5th

Age: 10

Hobbies: Math Club, and Drawing Saachi Sharma School: Darnell Cookman School of Medical Arts

Grade: 8th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Reading and Swimming

Taylar Smith School: Branford High School

Grade: 7th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Drawing and learning how to code

Rosalie Speer School: Fort White Elementary

Grade: 5th

Age: 10

Hobbies: Archery Gracie Tabor School: Hamilton Country Day

Grade: 6th

Age: 11

Hobbies: Drama Club and Dance Charles Wall II School: Hamilton Elementary

Grade: 5th

Age: 10

Hobbies: Basketball Ella Weepie School: Fernandina Beach Middle School

Grade: 8th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Volleyball, Theater, and Drama Jayden Wicker School: Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High

Grade: 7th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Basketball, Swimming, and Running Erik Williams School: St. Johns Country Day

Grade: 5th

Age: 10

Hobbies: Baseball, Basketball, Chess Club, Mathcounts, and Clarinet Jackson Willis School: Liberty Pines Academy

Grade: 8th

Age: 13

Hobbies: Tennis and Cross Country