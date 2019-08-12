Most teachers in Northeast Florida paid less than state average

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Most teachers in Northeast Florida made less last school year than the average Florida teacher salary, according to state data.

Survey data provided by the Florida Department of Education shows the 2018-19 average salary for teachers -- a professional paid on the Instructional Salary Schedule negotiated by a Florida school district -- in the state was $48,486. The only county in the 11-county News4Jax Florida coverage area that had a higher average salary was Flagler County at $50,937.

The next highest was Duval County, with an average teacher salary of $47,424 -- still below the state average. Duval County also had the highest number of teachers employed -- 7,777 -- among the 11 counties in Northeast Florida. According to the survey data, the number of teachers employed in Florida was 175,732.

The next highest teacher salary among those 11 counties was St. Johns County at $46,632, followed by Nassau County at $45,964.

The data shows the lowest average teacher salary among the 11 counties was Union County at $40,246. Union County also had the fewest number of teachers employed -- 165. Slightly higher was Bradford County at $41,913 and then Clay County at $43,787.

Teachers in most of the state and the 11 Northeast Florida counties are paid on a 10-months annual contract.

County-by-county look at 2018-19 average salaries for teachers

