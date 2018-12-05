New name coming for Mayport Middle School?

MAYPORT, Fla. - Students at Mayport Middle School could soon be attending a school with a different name -- in the exact same place.

The school's advisory council suggested the school be renamed Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School because the school has been a coastal sciences magnet school since 2011.

The SAC said the school partners with Mayport Naval Station, Jacksonville University, University of Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard and the professional maritime community, which allows students to study and understand the importance of our local ecosystems.

The Duval County School Board voted to accept the SAC's request for a name change, which means the district superintendent will now gather community input on the change.

Based on the feedback the district gets, the superintendent will submit a recommendation to the school board for either a proposed new name or to keep the existing name.

The board can vote to accept the recommendation, reject it or propose another action.

