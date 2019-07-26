New school focusing on STEM to open on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new school will be opening up on Jacksonville's Northside.

Minds of the Future Academy focuses on STEM -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"I think STEM, that program itself, is a critical program to her development," said parent Kenneth Goodman, who just enrolled his 2-year-old daughter into Minds of the Future Academy.

It will be the first private STEM school for pre-K and kindergarten students on the Northside.

"I am so excited to see these children come through the door on the first day of school and just be able to provide them an education that they've never seen before," said Dr. Cynthia Smith, Head of School for Minds of the Future Academy.

Smith founded the school as a way to introduce young students to a new kind of education. The academy has a tech lab where students will learn coding, video game technology and computer science.

Smith said that knowledge is fundamental for students 3 to 5 years old.

"This is the foundation. We need to be able to provide a foundation for students, so that when they reach secondary education, the foundation is already laid," Smith said.

As of Friday, the academy was still accepting students for the new school year.

The goal of the school is to create students who are problem solvers, innovators and risk-takers from a young age.

The academy will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 2. Parents are invited to tour the school, see live demonstrations, and talk to teachers and staff members.

For more information on Minds of the Future Academy, click here.

