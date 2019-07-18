Plan to turn around some Duval County schools approved by Department of Education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Department of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the Duval County School District's plan to improve two underperforming public schools, according to a report by the Florida Times Union.

The schools affected by the plan include Lake Forest Elementary and Northwestern Middle School. Dr. Diana Green, the school superintendent, had announced Northwestern Middle will close after the 2019-20 school year. Lake Forest was recommended for closure starting in fall.

According to the Times Union, Greene said plans are moving forward to repurpose Lake Forest into a community resource and early learning center. The plan is to turn Northwestern Middle into an elementary school.

Northwestern Middle serves about 700 students. Board members have said there's only been one year since 2005 that Northwestern Middle hasn't been graded a D or F, calling it a historically underperforming school. It received a D in 2019.

Lake Forest received an F grade in 2019. Both schools were taken over by an external operator during the 2018-19 school year.

