Florida State graduate programs climb in national rankings, report shows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Multiple graduate and professional programs at Florida State University are higher ranked in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 edition of “Best Graduate Schools.”

FSU’s graduate programs in criminology, business, law, education, nursing and engineering all had improved rankings in a publication released on March 20.

“These new rankings reflect Florida State University’s ascent into national prominence as one of the top research institutions in the nation,” said Sally McRorie, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “This is evidence of the excellence our faculty and students across a breadth of disciplines.”

FSU’s College of Criminology and Criminal Justice was ranked No. 5 in the nation, the College of Law moved up one spot to No. 47, the College of Business was ranked No. 44, the College of Social Work remained at No. 38, the College of Education improved six spots to No. 46 nationally, the College of Nursing moved up to No. 66 on the lists, while the College of Engineering improved seven spots.

Each year, the U.S. News ranks professional school programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing, including specialties in each area.

The rankings are based on expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.