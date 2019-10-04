Santa Fe College selects Paul Broadie as president

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Santa Fe College District Board of Trustees unanimously endorsed Dr. Paul Broadie as the new president of the college at a meeting on Thursday. Broadie, who currently serves as president at both Gateway Community College and Housatonic Community College in Connecticut, becomes the fifth president in the 54-year history of Santa Fe College.

"I am honored to be selected as the next president of Santa Fe College and build on the success and legacy of Dr. Sasser," Broadie said after the announcement. "Santa Fe College has had a profound impact on the lives of students and the community served. I look forward to working in unison with the District Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students and community, as together we continue to have a profound impact and change lives."

Broadie will transition into the position soon to be vacated by Sasser, who has spent 18 years guiding SF to become a nationally recognized institution.

Founded in 1966, Santa Fe College is part of the Florida College System and a charter member of the prestigious League for Innovation in the Community College. SF has established programs and services that enable the college to carry out its mission of adding value to the lives of its students. The philosophy of the college has been --- and continues to be --- student-centered. SF is home to a planetarium, a nationally recognized teaching zoo and a state-of-the-art fine arts hall. SF also produces the Santa Fe College Spring Arts Festival annually, the largest cultural arts event in Alachua County.

