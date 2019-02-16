Sara Pasion named Duval County Teacher of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sarah Pasion of Sadie Tillis Elementary School was presented the 2019 Florida Blue Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

She wrote in her application essay about growing up in a poor family in the Philippines where her aunt, who was a teacher, helped her parents buy her school books and inspired her to continue into education.

During her 15 years of teaching at Sadie Tillis, the school has improved its school grade from an “F” to a “C.” She uses an approach called “productive talk,” letting students question one another’s thinking to enhance critical thinking.

The annual EDDY Awards at the Hyatt Regency downtown brings together hundreds of community leaders, fellow teachers and parents.

Pasion will go on to compete for the statewide title next year.

