Duval County School Board considers adding legal firepower over sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board plans to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss hiring independent legal counsel to advise on a half-cent sales tax referendum.

A memo from the Jacksonville Office of General Counsel said the Jacksonville City Council has discretion as to whether and when to place a sales tax question on the ballot for voters.

But the City Council has deferred a vote that would allow the issue to be placed on a ballot this November for taxpayers to decide on.

The board believes there is confusion over the role of the City Council as defined in the statute that calls for City Council to put the sales tax referendum on the ballot. It hopes to clear up that confusion.

The half-cent sales tax proposed by the board would help pay for an estimated $1.9 billion in repairs and renovations at public schools in Duval County.

