Seaside Charter announces plans to move forward with 3rd campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Seaside Charter School on Thursday announced plans to move forward with its third campus, despite recent comments by the Duval County superintendent and school board members about the school lacking diversity.

There are currently two locations. One is in Atlantic Beach off Mayport Road, and the other is off San Jose Boulevard near Baymeadows Road. The third location that Seaside Charter plans to open would be along Dunn Avenue on the Northside.

In a board workshop last week, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said the two current schools don’t have enough diversity and the new Northside campus would be in an area with a high minority population. She and some board members expressed the desire to deny Seaside Charter’s proposal for a new school.

Seaside Charter responded, saying, in part, “The district’s own staff report states that the application meets the legal standard for addressing racial/ethnic balance and provides a diversity plan for this purpose.”

Seaside Charter also goes on to say it provided its diversity plans to the district last summer when Greene started her job. Seaside said it never received any word back from the district that there were concerns.

The school will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday at its proposed Northside campus.

The board is expected to vote on this at its meeting on Tuesday.

