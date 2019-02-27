Special-needs school changes position, will remain open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After Mainspring Academy's board of directors met with parents, teachers and staff Monday night, the special-needs school has reversed its decision to close at the end of this school year.

The school had cited financial challenges as a reason it could not remain open but announced Wednesday that it reconsidered at the urging of parents and community members. Instead, the school will relocate from its Southpoint location for the 2019-20 school year to a new site designed to focus on learning differences, that will include adaptive technologies, a sensory room and an accessible playground.

In a statement, the school said it will also expand services to include school-break and summer programs for students who need small group programs and applied behavior analysis therapy support.

The school said a fundraising and capital campaign is already underway, with a short-term goal of $150,000 by the end of May and a longer-term goal of $500,000 by the end of 2020. The board envisions growing Mainspring’s student population by 25-30 percent within the next three years.

For more information about the school or donations, visit MainspringAcademy.org or call 904-503-0344.

