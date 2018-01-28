St. Johns County open enrollment starts Monday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The second year of open enrollment for public schools in St. Johns County kicks off Monday.

Open enrollment gives students the opportunity to attend any public school in the state if there’s room and the parent provides transportation.

St. Johns County is rated as the No. 1 school district in Florida, so many parents want to send their kids there.

Last year, four St. Johns County schools accepted open enrollment, with 385 seats available. For the next school year, it’s down to 362 seats available at only two schools -- Webster School has 322 seats and Ponte Vedra Palm Valley Rawlings Elementary School has 40 seats available.

News4Jax spoke to parents in St. Johns County about open enrollment. Many of them said they feel like the schools are already packed.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to give all the children (an opportunity), however I think the schools are overcrowded as it is,” parent Shelly Bower said.

Parent Dave Goldman said if there’s room, bring the kids on.

“It should be inclusive, not just St. Johns County,” Goldman said. “If there was no room, that’s another story, but I have no problem with that.”

Open enrollment begins Monday and ends Feb. 26. Priority goes to students within the county outside of their school zone, followed by out-of-county students.

If there are more applications than seats, the district will conduct a lottery, officials said.



