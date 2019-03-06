St. Johns County students participate in National History Day Competition

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A little more than 100 students ranging from sixth to 12th grade were selected to participate in the National History Day Competition, which took place Wednesday in St. Johns County.

The students had the option to create presentations in one of five categories -- artistic performance, research paper, documentary, website and exhibit -- all surrounding the theme of "Triumph and Tragedy.'

Laura Wynn, one of the coordinators of the event, told News4Jax that this is the seventh year that the St. John’s County School District has participated in the National History Day Competition, however, in the past, the people in the community referred to it has a history fair.

Twenty-four judges will determine the students who will advance to the state competition, which is scheduled to take place in May in Tallahassee. Nicholas Serenati, one of the judges, expressed his thoughts about what this means to the St. Johns County community.

"It was a tremendous experience being a judge because you really get to see the kinds of projects and the kind of thinking their research the creative critical analysis that’s going on at the secondary level, which I think is important," Serenati said. "I also think it’s important for the people who are in the community professionals, educators of all levels have the opportunity to be involved in this and see what kind of education is going on."

