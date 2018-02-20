UNF to announce choice of next president at 6 p.m.

The UNF presidential search committee named Kevin Carman, John Floros, Rhonda Phillips and David M. Szymanski finalists for next president.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of North Florida is expected to name its choice for the university's next president Tuesday evening.

After a months-long search, the search committee reviewed 12 semi-finalists and last week and named five finalists to succeed John Delaney as UNF president, according to UNF Spinnaker. A fifth finalist withdrew from consideration.

Each of the finalists met with students and university staff last week during campus staff last week. The selection of the search committee will need to be ratified by the Florida Board of Governors.

Delaney announced his retirement one year ago and is set to leave the university May 31.

The four finalists

Kevin Carman , University of Nevada in Reno’s executive vice president and provost

, University of Nevada in Reno’s executive vice president and provost John Floros , dean of Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension

, dean of Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension Rhonda Phillips , first dean of Purdue University’s honors college

, first dean of Purdue University’s honors college David M. Szymanski, dean of the college of business at the University of Cincinnati.



The search committee is expected to announce their top choice at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The presidential announcement will be streamed live on UNFspinnaker.com.

