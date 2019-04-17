‘Walk-ins' set for Wednesday at nearly 400 schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Teachers and faculty across the state will join parents and community allies for a morning “walk-in” on Wednesday, April 17, in support of increased funding for more state funding for education.

“We want our lawmakers to listen to us and know that our neighborhood public schools are worth investing in and securing our success,” explained Michelle Dillon, president of the St. Johns Education Association.

Public education supporters will gather at nearly 400 schools in 44 counties for the walk-in, which were organized by the Florida Education Association (FEA) and local educators’ unions.

“We’re asking anyone who cares about our neighborhood public schools and our students to make some noise,” said FEA President Fedrick Ingram. “Speak now, before time runs out this session to do the right thing for Florida’s kids. Our public schools have been on a starvation diet for more than a decade, and you see the effects statewide — in an unprecedented teacher shortage, in classroom crowding, in failing A/C systems and aging facilities. Legislators must make a significant investment in our schools, our students, and the teachers and education staff professionals who work with and on behalf of those kids every day. We’re calling for an increase of at least $743 per student, about 10 percent, which still won’t lift Florida’s education spending to the national average.”

There is an online petition set up by the Florida Education Association calling for lawmakers to take action.

According to the FEA, Florida ranks among the bottom 10 states nationally in funding for students, and education spending remains below pre-recession levels.

For the April 17 walk-in, groups will gather 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the workday at schools. They may picket, pray or share coffee and doughnuts, then employees will walk into school together.

