Schools closed Monday due to weather; others excusing absences

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Several area schools have been affected by the severe weather that moved through over the weekend and Monday.

Columbia County

Buses were running 30 minutes to an hour behind Monday morning.

If a bus can't make it down your road, or if you miss school due to the weather, the absence will be excused, according to a post on the Tiger Town Columbia High School Facebook page.

The district will follow its Inclement Weather Schedule for Monday. All outdoor classrooms (portables and detached buildings) will be moved into the main building.

The Algebra EOC retakes have been pushed to Tuesday and Wednesday. Students scheduled to test should report to first period today as usual.

Georgia

School has been canceled for all students and staff in Ware County on Monday due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. Rain is expected to continue through the night.

The School Board is expected to announce around noon if schools will reopen Tuesday.

Brantley County schools in Georgia will also be closed due to dirt road conditions.

Clinch County and Pierce County schools will be closed Monday as well.

Officials said conditions will be monitored to determine if school will be in session on Tuesday.

