What's wanted in next Duval County school superintendent

JACKSONVILLE Fla., - As the search for a new superintendent for Duval County schools intensifies, Duval County School Board Chairwoman Paula Wright answered questions about the process Monday on The Morning Show.

People have been giving their opinions on what qualities the next leader should have at public meetings and a timeline has been set for when the next superintendent will start.

News4Jax anchor Jennifer Waugh questioned Wright about the search.

Waugh: What kind of feedback are you getting in terms of the what the priority is of the community in selecting this person?

Wright: We must understand what the community wants in order to make certain that we are seeking the right type of person. So far, the words "problem solver, trust worthy, visionary and a willingness to listen," is bubbling up.

Waugh: Is part of what you're looking for is the ability to keep someone in place for a lon amount of time to really make a difference?

Wright: What were hoping for is that we attract the right person for the right fit. Because I think t is important that people understand that currently we are a B district. We are points away from an A district. So we want someone who is willing to come in and assess where we are and tweak those challenges ao that we can become the A district, as we bring along every student. Making sure that every student regardless of address, regardless of school, excels. We are looking to find someone that's willing to put their feet in the ground for five or more years. Also, you have to have a passion for education. If you really have that passion to help students, grow and help a community grow culturally and academically, then you put your feet down and guide us as a district.

Waugh: How will what they [parents] say be used in the selection process?

Wright: Its is vitally important for parents, students, community advocates to come to the community meetings. Because it is the information we receive from them that helps us to shape who we will select. Your comments will be heard.

Waugh: What is your time line for having someone in place?

Wright: The timeline in place to have someone on the ground is July 1, the start of the new year. The 18-19 school year. And our process will lead us to name someone in middle May. Name that person so that we can make certain that the negations take place and the contract is done so they can start July 1.

Upcoming community meetings:

6 p.m. Monday - Wolfson High School

6 p.m. Thursday - Legends Center

6 p.m. March 12 - Lee High School

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.